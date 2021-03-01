Top 3 Airbnbs in Sioux Falls vs Top 3 Hotels

Airbnb has become very popular over the last few years and with that the Airbnb selection in Sioux Falls continues to grow. However, we continue to have some of the nicest hotels in the region and more are being built. Do you have a preference when you travel?

The top Airbnb listings in Sioux Falls according to Trip101.com includes a historic downtown 1-bedroom apartment. Need a hot tub during your stay? Try the Meeting Place. A 1-bedroom that sleeps four. Great for a couple and kids. They even have a park and fly option. Then there is a very homey McKennan Park Cottage. This too is a 1-bedroom that will accommodate four guests.

Now when it comes to hotels, Sioux Falls has up-scale choices that offer all the great amenities no matter if it's just for one or for a family. And the choices are growing.

The ClubHouse Hotel & Suites is centrally located just off Interstate 29 complete with an indoor children's water playland. Great restaurants and shopping close by. And the bikes and helmets are on the house for use on the adjacent Sioux Falls Bike Trail.

Downtown the newly opened Hotel On Phillips takes luxury to a new level. The original Sioux Falls National Bank building that was built in 1918 has been transformed and restored with 90 unique and elegant guest rooms. A double-bonus here, the original bank vault is your entrance into the lounge. And, you are in the heart of historic downtown Sioux Falls.

And then we have Hyatt Place overlooking Lake Lorraine on the west side of Sioux Falls. If you choose a south view here you will see shopping opportunities, plenty of geese on the lake, a waking trail, dining choices and you're very close to the airport and Denny Sanford Premier Center.

If you are planning a trip and choose to Experience Sioux Falls, the welcome sign is ON!