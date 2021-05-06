Top 14 Restaurants That Should Come Back to Sioux Falls
Some friends and I were getting together for dinner and we were trying to decide where to go. That’s when we started reminiscing about our favorite Sioux Falls restaurants that have come and gone. Here's a list of 14 restaurants I want to come back to Sioux Falls. What restaurants were your favorites that are no longer in Sioux Falls?
- 1
Timberlodge Steakhouse
When Timberlodge Steakhouse was in Sioux Falls, it was my absolute favorite restaurant. I would be happy with just the bread and Parmesan butter, and the wild rice soup. My favorite entrée was the Prairie Chicken. It was a chicken breast with bacon, cheese and BBQ sauce. Timberlodge was located on 41st Street where Last Stop CD Shop is now.
- 2
Bonanza
At one time, there were three Bonanza restaurants in Sioux Falls. The salad bar was a favorite. Remember the cheese block? I had three favorite items at Bonanza: the Texas toast, the chocolate fluff, and the potato and dumpling soup.
- 3
Valentino's Grand Italian Buffet
The pizza, the chicken noodle soup with the thick noodles, the fettucine alfredo, the dessert breadsticks…I miss everything about Valentino’s! The Valentino’s building was demolished and the site is now home to a Verizon Wireless store.
- 4
Nap's Alabama BBQ
Remember when Famous Dave’s and Naps Alabama BBQ were basically the only two BBQ restaurants in Sioux Falls? Today, there are plenty of eateries that specialize in BBQ, but I would love to have the Nap’s pulled pork served on a piece of bread again. That was good stuff. Nap’s was at the corner of 41st and Western where Mattress Firm is located now.
- 5
Bennigans
Three words: Monte Cristo Sandwich. The burgers were always a fan-favorite too. Bennigans was located on Louise Avenue where Sickie’s Restaurant is now.
- 6
Lone Star Steakhouse
What could replace Lonestar Steakhouse? Apparently, a car wash. Lonestar closed in 2017 and took those amazing rolls and cinnamon butter with them. The baked sweet potatoes melted in your mouth. The site is now home to Blue Tide Carwash.
- 7
Hamburger Inn
You will never have another double cheeseburger like the one from the Hamburger Inn. The atmosphere of the tiny space with just a counter and stools added to the whole experience. Mama’s Phried and Philly’s now occupies the location.
- 8
Sirloin Stockade
I’m a sucker for a good buffet. They always had such a huge selection of food on the buffet, and of course, delicious buns. The building no longer exists on 41st Street. The lot is now owned by Graham Automotive.
- 9
TGI Fridays
TGI Fridays had a fun atmosphere and great appetizers. The ribs were delicious. TGI Friday’s was located by the Empire Mall. A new strip mall now occupies that location.
- 10
Ground Round
There is absolutely no reason Sioux Falls should not have a Ground Round. Build one on the east side. People want their chicken tortilla soup! The desserts were divine too. The 18th Amendment is now located at the former Ground Round site at 41st and Grange.
- 11
Chedd's Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Hands down, this was the best grilled cheese I had ever had. A grilled cheese sandwich might be easiest sandwich to make, but I cannot master it at home. There's just something about a grilled cheese on thick sliced bread with a special blend of creamy, melty cheeses. Don't forget the tomato basil soup to dunk your sandwich.
- 12
Boston Market
Every time I see the commercials on TV, I start to drool. I want Boston Market mac n cheese and a corn bread muffin. Boston Market was located on 41st Street where Qdoba is now.
- 13
Carlos O'Kelly's
Oh, how I miss those jumbo margaritas. Men’s Warehouse now sits on the former Carlos O’Kelly’s site
- 14
Royal Fork
This one hurt. When Royal Fork closed, I almost cried. I'm not a fancy eater. I like comfort food and Royal Fork was the comfort food king. If a buffet had macaroni and cheese and cottage cheese, we were going to be friends. That chicken! That tomato soup! Those waffles and syrup! I could go on and on. Oh, how I miss you, Royal Fork.