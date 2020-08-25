Top 10 Ice Cream Flavors To Beat The Heat

It's going to be a scorcher this week throughout the Sioux Empire. In fact, this could potentially be the hottest week of the summer in Sioux Falls. So what's better than going for a swim in a pool or lake to cool off? Eating yummy amounts of ice cream of course!

Ice cream is the universal summertime treat for kids and adults alike. Americans alone consume around 23 pounds of ice cream each year based on data from the IDFA (International Dairy Foods Association). That is pretty much the size of a dog. The IDFA also notes that ice cream is the most popular frozen treat.

Ice cream is a treat that always tops my list, and it's a dessert I almost never turn down. It appears that most Americans are on the same page for this one. Here are American's top 10 ice cream flavors based on a survey from Frozen Dessert Supplies.

What is your favorite ice cream flavor?