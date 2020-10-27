Top 10 Haunted Houses For Sale

1

I became very intrigued by the Amityville Horror when I was a young teenager and read the book 'The Amityville Horror' by Jay Anson. Heck, my 8th-grade teacher was from Amityville, New York and I'm pretty sure she grew weary of me asking about the famed house where George and Kathy Lutz tried to make a home. If you can get past its demonic history - and don't mind people constantly taking selfies in front of your house - you could've owned this house for a mere $605,000 in 2017. (Credit: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Archives)