Top 10 Haunted Houses For Sale
Would you buy a house knowing it has a haunted past? Whether you're just curious, very brave, or don't believe in spooks, perhaps you'd like to buy one of these famously haunted homes. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 33% out of 1,000 people said they would definitely buy a haunted house. If you're one of those brave souls, here are the top 10 haunted houses that are currently on the market or have recently sold.
- 1
Amityville Horror House
I became very intrigued by the Amityville Horror when I was a young teenager and read the book 'The Amityville Horror' by Jay Anson. Heck, my 8th-grade teacher was from Amityville, New York and I'm pretty sure she grew weary of me asking about the famed house where George and Kathy Lutz tried to make a home. If you can get past its demonic history - and don't mind people constantly taking selfies in front of your house - you could've owned this house for a mere $605,000 in 2017. (Credit: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Archives)
- 2
Silence of the Lambs House
Priced at $219,500, The Silence of the Lambs home is a stone throw from Pittsburg, PA. If you're looking to "having a few friends for dinner" this is for you. And the basement is still original. (Credit: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Archives)
- 3
Lizzy Borden House
While the skeletal jury may still be out on whether or not Lizzy Borden hacked her parents to death with an axe, the house she moved into after the untimely deaths definitely has that creepy Massachusetts history thing going for it. For $899,000 it could be yours. (Credit: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Archives)
- 4
The Black Dahlia Murder House
Steeped in horrific history where mutilated corpses were found with nary a drop of blood left in them, the Black Dahlia House in Los Angeles will set you back $4.7 million. But hey, the pool is nice. (Credit: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Archives)
- 5
The Gardette-LePretre Mansion
I strolled past this mansion a few years back while in New Orleans. Back in its prime while it housed the Gulf's VIPs, people noticed blood flowing under the front door one morning. Police discovered that everyone inside had been murdered by axes and swords. For $2.6 million you can grab some sweet French Quarter real estate.(Credit: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Archives)
- 6
Colorado Ghost Town
Why buy just one haunted house when you can buy an entire haunted town? This picturesque little berg in the heart of Colorado features an empty dance hall and a railroad depot. Not much has changed since it was built but the mining dried up and everybody left - but legend says the spirits haven't left. The whole town was on the market for $2 million in 2014. (Credit: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Archives)
- 7
Arizona Boulder People
This $4.2 million home in Arizona has a fascinating backstory. The boulders and pottery found inside the home are directly aligned with the sun on both equinoxes. Take that, Stonehenge. Many people believe this is a signal to alien monsters. True story. (Credit: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Archives)
- 8
The Haunted Magnolia Mansion
This New Orleans property was listed for $3.2 million but it's also a bed and breakfast that is currently open. While it is known as one of the most romantic pieces of architecture ever built, all previous owners have died mysterious deaths. (Credit: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Archives)
- 9
Thousand Islands Haunted mansion
The president of the Remington Firearms Company resided in this New York mansion in the late 1800s, but today it's an abandoned shell. For only $495,000 you can grab this 'lil fixer-upper and have over 1,000 feet of shoreline and pretty much your own island. Bring a tent. You'll need it for a bit as it's unfit for humans - or ghosts. (Credit: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Archives)
- 10
110 Room Abandoned Ghost House
Is this the world's largest ghost house? There's plenty of rooms in this abandoned Pennsylvania Mansion just waiting for its next victim...I mean owner. The previous owner's son and grandson died on the maiden voyage of the Titanic. Three years later, consumed with grief, he died here and it's said those 3 ghosts still restlessly roam the grounds. The listing price was recently dropped to $16 million - Celine Dion singing "My Heart Will Go On" extra. (Credit: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Archives)