Top 10 Biggest High Schools in South Dakota

As the state of South Dakota continues to grow in numbers, so are its schools. But which ones are the biggest?

Here's a look at the 10 biggest High Schools in the Mount Rushmore State, in terms of enrollment.

Get our free mobile app

Ten Biggest High Schools in SD

Statistics provided are from the latest 2019-2020 data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

Story Source: National Center For Education Statistics

Story Source: South Dakota High School Activities Association