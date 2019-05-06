FindTheBest.com , which gathers reviews from consumers and experts, has ranked the Top 10 beers from around the world. Some you've probably heard of. Some you likely have not.

Pacifico was definitely popular over the Cinco De Mayo weekend - and it grabbed the number 1 spot.

Here are the Top 10:

Pacifico (Mexico) Michelob Ultra (U.S.) Ballantine XXX Ale (U.S.) Negro Modelo (Mexico) Windhoek Lager (Namibia) Aguila (Colombia) Smithwick's Ale (Ireland) Affligem Blonde (Belgium) Laurentina Clara (Mozambique) Michelob Ultra Lime Cactus (U.S.)

I'm pretty sure I had most of these on the Old Chicago World Beer Tour but danged if I can remember. It might very well be worth a trip to your favorite booze shop to see if you can find some of them.

So with summer bashes coming up, what flavor are YOU going to stock up on? I really enjoy Leinie's Summer Shandy or a Blue Moon after mowing, but will check out some of these flavors on the top 10 that I haven't had.