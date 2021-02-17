“Tooth Be Told,” South Dakota Residents Have Great Teeth

Not many people like visiting their dentists for their 6-month or annual check-ups. The COVID-19 pandemic has made this task a bit more challenging in many states.

WalletHub reports that 35% of adults alone have not seen their dentists in a year. Nevertheless, dentists still found a way to see their patients safely this year. The good news is the CDC has yet to confirm a COVID-19 case in a dental setting.

Maintaining proper dental health is just as important as taking care of one's physical health. Believe it or not, some people just routinely skip their dental check-ups, pandemic or no pandemic. Other individuals wish they can see a dentist, however without dental insurance, costs can be just too expensive for them.

So which state has the best pearly whites in the United States? WalletHub "compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 26 key metrics. The data set ranges from the share of adolescents who visited a dentist in the past year to dental treatment costs to dentists per capita." A few of South Dakota’s neighboring states did crack the top ten. South Dakota is not too far behind!

South Dakota ranks pretty high, sitting in the 15th spot of WalletHub's study. The state of "Great Faces, Great Places" is among the best states with good dental habits and care along with oral health. Plus, the state has remained open during the pandemic which has continued to allow South Dakota residents to visit their dentists for regular cleanings and procedures.

The Top Ten states with the Best Dental Health are:

Wisconsin Illinois District of Columbia Minnesota Connecticut North Dakota Michigan Idaho Massachusetts New Jersey

Based on WalletHub's findings, the states that have the "Worst Dental Health" include Alaska, California, Mississippi, Texas, and Florida.

Smile, South Dakota! Your teeth are looking bright!