Too Many Robberies Force Rapid City Store to Stop Selling Guns

A sporting goods store in South Dakota's second largest city has decided to stop selling firearms. What's the reason you ask? They've had too many guns stolen from their store over the past few years.

KSFY TV is reporting the sporting goods store called The Rooster in Rapid City is out of the gun business effective immediately. The store owner has decided to pull the trigger on getting out of the gun business because his store has been burglarized for the second time in less than three years.

According to KSFY , thieves made The Rooster their target again on Wednesday, (August 22) when they broke into the Rapid city sporting goods store and made off with between 20 and 30 handguns.

Mike Cummings, the store owner of The Rooster, has had enough. He plans to sell what is left of his remaining firearms inventory, and then no longer stock guns after that.

KSFY reports that Cummings is very frustrated by the repeated incidents of burglary, and says that selling firearms is "no longer worth the hassle."

Source: KSFY TV

