Tony Romo Gets a Ton of Money From CBS in New Contract

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has been nothing short of a home run for CBS as an NFL Analyst and now he is being rewarded with a big contract extension.

According to reports, Romo will make $17 million per year on a three-year extension.

That extension becomes a ten-year extension if CBS inks an extension with the NFL for their coverage and the expectation is that CBS will do so.

Romo has become so popular over the last few years and has included him calling a Super Bowl alongside Jim Nantz.

The combination of his high football IQ and ability to seemingly predict plays has made Romo a fan favorite in the booth.

During his NFL career, Romo only made $17 million or more in three seasons while netting $127 million over his entire tenure as an NFL QB.

This deal marks the largest contract for an NFL broadcaster in the history of the league.

 

