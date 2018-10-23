Tonic Sol-Fa Holiday Tour Coming To Sioux Falls

The Tonic Sol-Fa Holiday Shows have become a Sioux Falls Christmas time tradition. The Emmy Award Winning acappella quartet is bringing a brand new retooled stage show to the Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion.

They have billed the new productions as “The Greatest Holiday Show in the Entire Universe* … (*by universe we mean in your community)”! Shaun, Greg, Jared, and Theo will hit the stage with amazing vocals, delightful staging, and laugh-out-loud humor!

Tonic Sol-Fa is doing two shows in Sioux Falls on Friday November 30 and Saturday December 1 at the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $34.00 to $50.00 and are available at Washingtonpavilion.org .

Tonic Sol-fa has established itself not only as the most in-demand vocal group in the Midwest, but also one of the most successful independent acts in America. In addition to substantial CD sales of its own independent releases (2,000,000 copies sold), the group has toured extensively throughout the US and abroad, building their financial base with a steady list of festivals and private shows that eventually led to numerous sold-out tours of theaters and small arenas.