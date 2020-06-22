Tomahawk Steaks: Our New Father’s Day Tradition + Recipe

We found a new Father's Day tradition thanks to a friendly shopper at the East 10th Street Hy Vee store on Father's Day. My oldest son and I were on a mission to find some ribeyes to throw on the smoker when a young lady next to us was ordering Tomahawk Steaks. We engaged in conversation and when our eyes fell upon these huge, glorious hunks of meat we immediately knew it would become our addition as well.

After thanking her we rang up our order and a few sides. It is a rather expensive cut of meat but after our trial run, we'll be doing it again. I took a few pics of our the Tomahawk Steaks and since we have a Traeger Pellet Smoker, we used the recipe on their website. It really is a fool-proof way of cooking these elite behemoth 3 lb. steaks.

Photo by Danny V_Townsquare Media

After seasoning each cut put them on your grill or smoker at 225 degrees for a few hours, or until the internal temperature is 130 - 135 degrees for medium-rare or 140 - 150 degrees for medium.

Photo by Danny V_Townsquare Media

Place the cuts in a cast iron skillet with butter and salt and crank up the heat to 450 degrees. This pan-sears the flavors in. We did about 10 minutes per side and it turned out perfect.

Photo by Danny V_Townsquare Media

It was an amazing experience...and maybe even felt like John Candy with 'The 'Ol Ninety-Sixer!' Thanks to the helpful meat crew at Hy Vee and an excellent tip from a great person beside us. You made our day even more special!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Weird Baseball Stadiums: