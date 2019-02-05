Today Is National Shower with a Friend Day!

It's February 5th that means it's time to call a friend and save some water with an often over looked and underrated holiday.

National Shower with a Friend Day is here and I have to be honest I have never heard of it until today.

Here is the reason behind the holiday according to National Calendar Day :

National Shower with a Friend Day is held annually on February 5th. Winter is the coldest and loneliest season of the year. With dwindling daylight and Valentine’s Day at its heart, February can often leave people feeling dejected and somber. National “Shower with a Friend Day” injects a bit of humor into the season while also serving to educate people on the benefits of showering in fresh, filtered water (and the effects of chlorine).

