Toby Keith Concert Postponed Until May of 2021

The Toby Keith "Country Comes To Town" concert, which was originally set for Saturday, September 19th. In a press release, Pepper Entertainment, the agency that represents Toby announced that he will now be bringing his show to the Denny Sanford Premier Center on May 20, 2021.

Toby Keith’s Country Comes to Town Tour has been rescheduled for Thursday, May 20, 2021. Tickets purchased for the original date on September 19, 2020 will be honored at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and special guests Colt Ford & Chancey Williams will support the date in 2021. Please contact the point of purchase if you have any questions or to request a refund on your purchase.

There has been no official announcement as to why the concert has been postponed, but like with everything else that has been canceled or postponed in 2020, it most likely is a direct result of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

According to his website, Keith has a number of shows coming up on his "Country Comes To Town" tour. To see where Keith is scheduled to play in the coming weeks and months, visit his website here. And to find more information on upcoming scheduled events at the Denny Sanford Premier Center see their concert information here.