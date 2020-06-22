Toby Keith At The Denny Sanford Premier Center September 19, 2020

Get ready Sioux Empire because Country Is Coming To Sioux Falls!

Superstar Toby Keith will be at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday night September 19, 2020, making a stop on his 'Country Comes To Town Tour'. And he's bringing along his friends!

Joining Toby will be special guests Colt Ford & Chancey Williams & The Younger Brother Band. This is going to be one huge night of Country Music!

The Denny Sanford Premier Center has its VenueShield program in effect which utilizes the very best in cleaning and sterilization measures recommended by industry and health professionals. So you can enjoy a night of world-class entertainment!

There will be a special presale for this show Thursday, June 25. Tickets go on-sale to the general public Friday, June 26th at 10:00 A.M.