To Text Or Not To Text, That Is The Question

I was late to the smartphone party. It was 2013 before I dumped the flip phone for a "smartphone". Anyone who used a flip phone knows how cumbersome it is to text on one, even with text aids like T9 in place. Because of that, I discouraged my friends and family from texting me. If they had to reach me, go old school and actually *call* me.

One reason for my smartphone hesitation was price. I couldn't justify spending $500+ dollars for a phone. I thought that a phone was for calling people. If I wanted to be online, I had a laptop for that.

In 2013, I found a sale on a new smartphone through my carrier for only $100 with 2gb of data. I bought it and never looked back. Now I'm on my 5th smartphone, a Google Pixel 2, that I bought on sale, of course, and I wonder how I lived all that time with "dumb phone". Perspective is a funny thing. I used to hate texting, now I prefer it over voice calling.

Now that we are all texting, many states have a texting while driving ban in place. South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska all ban texting while driving. Texting while driving in Minnesota is banned and the state recently banned hand-held voice calling too. If you are going to be driving in another state, check the cell phone laws.