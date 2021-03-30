Time To Lace-Up Your Shoes! The Sioux Falls Skedaddle Is Coming!

If you're an active runner in the 605 looking to test your strength and endurance, then now is the time to sign up for the Sioux Falls Skedaddle Half Marathon race!

The 2021 Sioux Falls Skedaddle race is back and better than ever! The annual race from the 605 Running Company gives runners a chance to explore Sioux Falls in two and a half hours or less...or more, depending on your speed!

The Sioux Falls Skedaddle is truly "the people's race of South Dakota."

According to the Sioux Falls Skedaddle's website, "This half marathon is a truly unique running experience. We spare no expense offering quality swag, elite competition, a scenic course and incredible comradery only found within our local running communities. For us the Skedaddle isn’t just a day; it is a weekend destination full of unique offerings from beautiful Sioux Falls, South Dakota." The possibilities with this run are endless!

It's nice to see a race like the Sioux Falls Skedaddle make a triumphant return after a trying year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race weekend fun starts on Saturday, April 24th at 10 AM with the 60.5 Move Expo. The 60.5 Move Expo was added this year to build momentum for the Skedaddle and encourage the spirit of friendship within the community. All activities will take place on the main stage. Half-marathon participants may also begin picking up their race day packets on Saturday. Yummy concessions will be available until 5 PM for all attendees. The much anticipated Sioux Falls Skedaddle race kicks off at 7 AM on Sunday, April 25th. The 13.2 mile run starts and ends on Phillips Avenue near Fawick Park. The runners will race through Downtown Sioux Falls, various neighborhoods, and the city’s scenic bike trails.

There's still time for runners to register for the race! Here's a little tip...Register before Wednesday, March 31st to take advantage of the runners’ early bird special! The fee for participating in the race will increase on Thursday, April 1st!

I hope to see all of the Sioux Empire runners joining me in the 2021 Sioux Falls Skedaddle!