Some people call them Zombie Apps. They're those apps you have downloaded onto your smartphone but no longer use. Security experts warn you might want to think about deleting them once and for all.

Not only do they use up unseen battery life on your phone, but they also leave whatever profile you once gave those sites vulnerable to hackers. If you need the apps later, you can always download them again.

Google Plus, MySpace, AOL, Yahoo. Craig's List, Pinterest or any number of other apps you may have forgotten about. They're all still out there - lurking - and they might have your personal information out there for everyone to see too.

Security experts say like cleaning out your closets once a year, you should also delete those accounts you haven't used in the past year - unless, of course, you really think you still need that MySpace account?!?

Source: Associated Press