Time Running Out To Sign Up for FREE Legends for Kids Camps

The 2021 Sanford Hy-Vee Legends for Kids festivities are fastly approaching and time is running out to sign up your kids for the FREE camps.

Every year the Legends for Kids program raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for local initiatives that enrich the youth sports scene in the region.

This year is no different as they will provide numerous camps for kids in the area for FREE and host the normal festivities that help raise the money as well.

Those festivities include the banquet, golf tournament, and other events that week, all of which can be explored more at their website.

The camps will coincide with those events and run from June 10-12 at the Sanford Sports Complex.

Not only do the kids get to learn from some of the best coaches in the region, but some of the celebrities from the banquet will also be participating in the camps.

This year, Legends for Kids is offering camps in soccer, MMA, hockey, cheer, rugby, football, lacrosse, volleyball, baseball, and more.

Remember, the camps are FREE, but you must register your kids and time is running out to do so.

Additionally, space is limited, so once a camp is full, there will be no additions.

To register your kids today, you can visit the registration form at LegendsForKids.com.