Time Lapse of Tree Leaves Growing Out My Office Window

It used to be that when I looked out my office window I could see the entire parking lot. In the 14 years since I have occupied my second floor perch, the trees in front of the building have grown considerably. Now I have a distraction free curtain of green out my window.

On April 24, 2019, I had the idea to stick my phone into the corner of the window as many days as I could remember and take a picture around 1:00pm every day and track the progress. It was pretty cool to watch. The greatest growth was really in the last two days I took pictures. May 16 and 17.