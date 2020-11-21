The Minnesota Timberwolves drafted Anthony Edwards with the No.1 overall pick and followed it up with a big deal for Malik Beasley.

The deal for Beasley is worth $60 million over 4 years, with contracts in the NBA being fully guaranteed.

Beasley's deal doesn't come without some controversy as he currently is facing multiple criminal charges in the Twin Cities area.

He was charged in Hennepin County with drug possession after a lot of marijuana was found in his house when the police were searching the home after an incident occurred at his resident.

That incident involved accusations of Beasley aiming a rifle at a family who was stopped in front of his home.

Last year in 14 games for Minnesota before the pandemic shutdown the NBA season, Beasley averaged 20.7 PPG and 5.1 RPG.

He is familiar to Sioux Falls Skyforce fans as he once played for Skyforce before becoming a fixture with the Nuggets and eventually was traded to Minnesota last season.

