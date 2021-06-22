Timberwolves Lose Lottery Pick to the Golden State Warriors

On Tuesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves found themselves once again losing out in the NBA Draft lottery.

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost their 2021 draft pick to the Golden State Warriors after the lottery balls settled.

As part of the D'Angelo Russel deal, the Golden State Warriors would obtain the Wolves 2021 pick if it fell outside the top three and the Wolves landed with the seventh pick in the 2021 draft.

Although some of the more notable disasters in the lottery remain fresh for Twolves fans like the selections of Johnny Flynn, Jarret Culver and Ricky Rubio, the recent hits at No.1 of Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards have lessened some of those blows.

It is going to be a interesting offseason in Minnesota after losing this pick and trying to make a run at the playoffs next season.

The Detroit Pistons ended up with the No.1 overall pick and the Houston Rockets landed in the second spot.

Rounding out the top five are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic.

Here's a look at the rest of the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery.

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on July 29 on ESPN and ABC with names like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs and Evan Mobley going in the top few selections.

