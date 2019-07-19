The Minnesota Timberwolves like what they saw at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and have given Naz Reid a contract multiyear contract.

He was going to be playing on a two way contract which most likely would have seen him play more in the NBA G League as to now more likely seeing him at the NBA level at a lot more.

At Summer League, his averages of almost 12 PPG and 5.5 APG were clear signs to the Timberwolves front office that Reid could have some good potential in the NBA and rewarded him with the contract.

In one season at LSU, Reid had averages of 13.6 PPG and 7.2 RPG.

His rebounding numbers were the best on the team and he can be a great asset alongside Karl-Anthony Towns in the paint.

Plus at the low price tag it cost Minnesota to ink Reid to a multiyear deal, he stays under their control as he continues to grow as what the Twolves organization hopes is a very productive NBA player.