Timberwolves Four Games Back of Playoffs After All Star Break

The Minnesota Timberwolves are going to have to have a really good second half of the season in order to make the playoffs for the second strait year.

Minnesota sits four games back of the playoffs with the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings sitting in between them and the Los Angeles Clippers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Before the All Star break, the Timberwolves got a bit of momentum winning their last two games, defeating two current playoff teams in the Clippers and the Rockets.

Not only was the All Star break a good time for the Twolves players to get some rest, it was probably a good time for interim head coach Ryan Saunders to reset as well.

The Wolves have been go go go since the firing of Tom Thibodeau and now Saunders has had a week to look over more film and figure out his rotations better and scheme some better defensive sets to help his team improve on that side of the floor as well.

Karl Anthony Towns led the way for the Timberwolves in the first half of the season making another All Star appearance and that effort will be much needed down the stretch.

Minnesota is going to also need a huge second half from Andrew Wiggins and the bench is going to have to provide some consistency if they want to make the playoffs, but I have confidence that both of those things will happen and the Wolves will find a way to make the postseason for the second consecutive year.