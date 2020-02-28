Timberwolves Fined $25K For Resting Healthy Player

The Minnesota Timberwolves were fined $25,000 by the NBA for resting a healthy player.

The Wolves were fined by the NBA for resting D'Angelo Russell on the road last Sunday when they took on the Denver Nuggets.

This is the first time that an NBA team was fined by the league since the policy was put into place in 2017.

My guess is that didn't sit well with the organization as many believe other teams have participated in similar practices in the past.

The largest fine for anything similar in the leagues' history came when the Spurs were fined $250,000 by David Stern back in 2012 when they rested all their stars on a road trip and didn't even have them make the trip.