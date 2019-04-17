Timberwolves Can Talk to Clippers GM Michael Winger

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking for a new President of Basketball Operations and the list is becoming smaller and smaller.

According to a report from ESPN, the Wolves have been granted permission to chat with Los Angeles Clippers GM Michael Winger about the vacancy.

Winger has been instrumental in the Clippers surprising a lot of people this year with a trip to the playoffs after sending Blake Griffin to Detroit last year and letting other vets go over the last few years.

The Timberwolves have to be creative with the moves they need to make moving forward and are looking for someone to complete that task and take the team back to the postseason.

The new team President will have to decide on the future GM and head coach although it seems like Twolves owner Glen Taylor would like to stay with Scott Layden and Ryan Saunders in those roles.