Tim Conway Has Passed Away At 85

We've lost a television legend. Tim Conway has passed away at the age of 85.

According to People Magazine , the legendary TV (and movie) comedian died Tuesday, May 14th in the Los Angeles area.

On a personal level, while the world was introduced to Tim on McHale's Navy back in the early 1960s, it was The Carol Burnett Show that rocketed him into superstardom. I recall each week sitting in that little farmhouse with my parents waiting for Carol to come out, take audiences questions, and then...the real fun began

And for me ( and millions of others ) Tim Conway was always at the smack dab center of that fun.

I've often thought that Tim and Harvey Kormann were perhaps the most underrated comedy duo in entertainment history. They had magical chemistry that is so very rare. And if you're old enough, you remember Harvey turning away from the camera, body shaking with laughter, while Tim stood stoically in character.

You see, Harvey couldn't hold the laughter in any better than the rest of us watching TV.

There's so much more to the terrific talent that was Tim Conway. Go ahead and Google him, youtube him, do whatever you have to and find him. If you don't know who he is, find out and you'll thank me. And if you, like me, do remember his genius, you'll laugh all over again.

Farewell Tim, Rest in Peace. And thank you so very much for some of the most fun hours I've spent on the planet.