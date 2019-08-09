Just a few months back, Tiger Woods was once again at the top of the golf world after capturing yet another win at the Masters.

We all know though that Father Time is undefeated and it seems like Tiger Woods is learning that once again.

On Friday, Woods was forced to withdraw from the Northern Trust Open due to continued stiffness from a oblique injury.

That comes one day after he shot a 75 and put him four over after round one.

Last year at this time, Tiger caught fire and ended up winning the Tour Championship to end the season.

But one year later, it is clear that Woods, who only has played 13 rounds all year in tournaments, is finding that his health will be one of the determining factors to how much he can even play moving forward.

As a Tiger fan, I hope he is able to once again get a grasp on his health and captivate us as he did at the Masters this year.