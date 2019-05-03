Tiger Woods to be Honored By Trump at White House

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tiger Woods has had a big 2019, with winning the Masters in April at Augusta National.

Now, Tiger will be honored at the White House on Monday by President Trump.

This will mark a celebration of his Masters win and Trump will present Woods with the highest honor for a civilian.

Woods will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from the President in a ceremony on Monday.

The Masters win marked Tiger's 15th major championship as he continues to try to catch Jack Nicklaus and his all time record of 17.

 

