Tickets Going on Sale for the Pavilion’s Upcoming Theater Season

If you're a fan of the theater, you won't want to miss out on this year's performance series at the Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion. There are some wonderful productions coming to town over the next several months.

Following is the 2018-19 Performance Series lineup:

• Finding Neverland , October 16-18, 2018

• Elf The Musical, November 23-25, 2018

• Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I , January 29-31, 2019

• Monty Python's Spamalot , February 26-28, 2019

• Something Rotten, April, 23-25, 2019

• Les Miserables , June 12-16, 2019 (the public on-sale date for this show will be announced at a later date.)

Tickets are also available for five additional productions:

• Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical , December 16, 2018

• Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella , January 9-10, 2019

• Church Basement Ladies in Rise Up, O Men , February 24, 2019

• Rock of Ages , March 11-13, 2019

• Jersey Boys , May 21-23, 2019

Individual tickets for donors and subscribers go on sale Wednesday July 11, for Pavilion members on Saturday July 14 and to the general public on Saturday July 21. Tickets go on sale each day beginning at 9:30 AM.

Another option that's available is purchasing the entire series consisting of all six shows. Or you can buy a 'CYO4 Package.' That's where you choose your own four shows.

To purchase either a series package or single show tickets, visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue, call 605-367-6000 or go online at washingtonpavilion.org .

Source: Washington Pavilion

