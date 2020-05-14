Here are all of the ticket options and COVID-19 information for this year.

This year's tournament is scheduled to take place on September 7-13 at Minnehaha Country Club. As of now, the Sanford International is scheduled to be held with fans as it normally would. With the COVID-19 pandemic currently ongoing, the tournament has implemented a couple of different ticket procedures.

Due to the COVID-19 concerns, fans will be presented with two options upon checkout.��In the event of a tournament cancellation or the event is restricted to fans, ticket purchasers have the option while buying tickets to elect for a refund package or a donation package. The refund package would grant the ticket purchaser a full refund of the ticket price if it is canceled or closed to fans. The donation package would donate the money spent on tickets to one of Sanford International's charities and then the tournament will add an extra 10% on top of it. If everything for the tournament goes on as normal, the standard ticket policy will be in effect.

Tickets for the Sanford International range in price:

Club Cambria (Access to private Club Cambria between #10 and #18. All food/beverage included): All Weekend: $675 Single Day: $250

Daily Grounds (Access to grounds for pro-am tournaments and competition) Weekly Pass: $60 Ground Ticket Wednesday: $10 Ground Ticket Thursday: $10 Ground Ticket Friday: $20 Ground Ticket Saturday: $20 Ground Ticket Sunday: $20

Family Pack (Two Good-Any-One-Day grounds tickets, $20 food & beverage voucher. Free Youth admission) Any-One-Day: $49

Golf 4 All Package (Buy 3 Good-Any-One-Day Tickets, receive a 4th for FREE) $75

Good Any-Day Ticket (Valid for one-day entry September 9-13) $25

(Valid for one-day entry September 9-13) Military & First Responders: All First Responders, as well as Active, Reserve, Veteran, and Retired U.S. Military personnel, will receive FREE admission each day Friday – Sunday

Kids/Youth Tickets: Kids 15 and under are free with paid adult admission



Tickets for the 2020 Sanford International go on sale on Friday, May 15. Fans are able to purchase tickets online through the Sanford International. For those that prefer to wait until the tournament arrives, tickets will be available at the door but they will cost more.