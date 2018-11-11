Thursday’s Snowfall Creates 25 Car Crashes in Sioux Falls

Last Thursday's early brush with winter weather kept Sioux Falls Police on their toes.

KSFY TV is reporting the Sioux Falls PD responded to 25 crashes on Thursday, (November 8) thanks to the Sioux Empire's early run-in with winter-like-weather.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told KSFY , the majority of the accidents happened between the hours of 2 PM and 10 PM. On a typical day, police will respond to around 10 automobile related accidents during that same time frame according to Clemens.

One accident in particular on Thursday was especially nasty, as it created a domino effect involving 11 different vehicles after the initial accident. KSFY reports , that accident occurred near 18th Street and Southeastern Avenue.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in any of the car accidents that occurred on Thursday according to police.

Now that we're officially back into the slippery season once again, police want to remind motorists to drive cautiously the next time Old Man Winter rears his ugly head, because, as we learned on Thursday, roads can get slick real quick.

Source: KSFY TV