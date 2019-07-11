Thunder in The Valley-Rock Valley Iowa
Can you feel, the THUNDER?! Things are about to get crazy this weekend with Thunder in the Valley! Outlaw Ultimate National Truck and Tractor Pull return to Rock Valley Iowa July 12TH [6:00 PM] and 13TH [12:00 PM and 5:30 PM].
- 540 Light Pro Stock
- Modified Mini Rods
- Light Super Stock
- Light Limited Pro Stock
- Super Farm
- Modifieds
- Pro Stock
- Diesel Super Stock
- Unlimited Super Stock
- 4WD Trucks
- 2WD Trucks
- *Actual class pulling order for each session will be determined the day of pull. The pulling order for the classes and sleds will be posted on the Outlaw Pulling App the day of pull!