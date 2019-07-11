Thunder in The Valley-Rock Valley Iowa

Can you feel, the THUNDER?! Things are about to get crazy this weekend with Thunder in the Valley! Outlaw Ultimate National Truck and Tractor Pull return to Rock Valley Iowa July 12TH [6:00 PM] and 13TH [12:00 PM and 5:30 PM].

540 Light Pro Stock

Modified Mini Rods

Light Super Stock

Light Limited Pro Stock

Super Farm

Modifieds

Pro Stock

Diesel Super Stock

Unlimited Super Stock

4WD Trucks

2WD Trucks

*Actual class pulling order for each session will be determined the day of pull. The pulling order for the classes and sleds will be posted on the Outlaw Pulling App the day of pull!

