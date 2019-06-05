Three Things to Know From Game, Fish and Parks

Roy Lake SDGFP.gov

If an entrepreneurship is in your sites the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department (GFP) has an opportunity for you to consider. You could be in charge of concessions at Roy Lake Resort .

This would be a great business adventure for the next ten years. Required services include cabin and lodge room rental, retail goods, courtesy docks, and boat fuel.

Looking for a swimming hole? Lake Lakota at Newton Hills State Park near Canton is currently closed following tests that showed unhealthy levels of bacteria in the water. So you'll need to look elsewhere.

And don't forget about the deadline to submit your deer hunting registration .

Plus, we can't forget about Good Earth State Park near Sioux Falls which is hosting a weekly concert series on Fridays throughout June and July.

