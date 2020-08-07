Three Takeaways from Twins-Pirates Series: 3 Wins

After taking the first three of the home-away series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the hottest team in Major League Baseball came up short for the sweep on Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota Twins saw an outstanding pitching performance from Kenta Maeda who gave up three earned runs and fanned four in six innings of work.

For the Twins, Miguel Sano got things going with a three-run laser in the top of the first inning. Eddie Rosario and Byron Buxton hit solo homes. Then moving to the bottom of the ninth inning leading by one with two Pirates in scoring position the walk-off win comes from Kevin Newman's two-run single for a 6-5 Pittsburgh win.

The Twins boarded a plane immediately after the game bound for Kansas City where Devin Smeltzer will take the mound tonight against the Royals Jakob Junis. The Twins pregame lineup card begins at 6:30 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.