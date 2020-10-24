Three-Six Inches of Snow Expected Saturday Into Sunday

Brace yourself for a wintery Saturday night and Sunday. Upwards of 3 to 6 inches of snowfall is expected in eastern South Dakota beginning Saturday evening and lasting through much of Sunday as well.

A Winter Weather Advisory begins tonight at 7 pm for much of the area and lasts all the way through until 1:00 am Monday morning. 2-3 inches of snowfall is expected this evening and another 2-3 inches of snow is possible throughout the day on Sunday.

Extremely cold temperatures for this time of year are also likely tonight into the overnight hours tomorrow morning. With the wind chill factor, temperatures are expected to plummet into the lower teens and even (in some areas) single digits tonight.

The wind will also be an issue as the snow continues to fall throughout the region. Winds will be out of the northeast at ten miles per hour this evening, climbing to 15 mph tomorrow and worsening road conditions.

For up-to-date road conditions in your area visit the South Dakota DOT website.