Three Sioux Falls Residents Evacuated from Burning Home Saturday

Members of a Sioux Falls family needed the help of neighbors, friends, and emergency rescue crews to escape their burning home early Saturday morning.

KSFY TV is reporting that a fire broke out in a residence located at 511 South Lincoln Avenue, on Saturday morning around 1:58.

The initial report states that three occupants were trapped inside the burning home as the structure began to fill with smoke. The homeowner told KSFY TV that her daughter is disabled, and she was having difficulties getting her to safety. A neighbor tried to assist the homeowner but was unable.

According to KSFY, a family friend was able to run inside the burning house to help get both residents out of the structure.

Sioux Falls police were the first to arrive at the scene, they, also assisted in helping to escort residents to safety from the burning home.

The three people living inside the home at the time of the fire were treated for minor injuries at the scene that did not require a hospital visit.

Once Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews arrived, they found the fire had engulfed a garage that was attached by a breezeway. The fire had also extended into the attached house and threatened another home just south of the Lincoln Avenue property.

KSFY reports that a total of four homes in the area needed to be evacuated until the blaze was brought under control.

The garage roof of the home that initially caught fire completely collapsed as a result of the damage. While the first floor of the home also sustained major fire and smoke damage. An adjacent home received fire damage to the north-facing side of that structure.

Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of the early morning fire.

Source: KSFY TV