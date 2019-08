Trailing the Cleveland Indians by a half game the Minnesota Twins were back in Milwaukee Tuesday night.

Martin Perez pitches 6 complete allowing only one run but it was Tyler Duffey getting the win for the Twins 7-5.

The victory, combined with the Indians' extra-inning loss to the Red Sox, gave the Twins a half-game lead in the AL Central.

An early game today with Kyle Gibson getting the start at1:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.