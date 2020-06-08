The Sanford International has announced that defending champion Rocco Mediate will return to Sioux Falls along with Tim Herron and Ken Tanigawa.

Mediate won last year's event at -9 and two strokes ahead of Ken Duke, Bob Estes, and Colin Montgomerie. The 57-year-old came back from three shots off the lead heading into the final round of last year's event. Mediate birdied the final two holes while Duke double-bogeyed the 18th to secure the win. He joined the PGA Tour Champions in 2013 after winning six PGA Tour events between 1991-2010. During his time on the PGA Tour Champions, Mediate has won three events.

Joining Mediate this year in Sioux Falls will be PGA Tour Champion rookie Tim Herron. The Wayzata, Minnesota resident became eligible for the PGA Tour Champions this year after turning 50. During his time on the PGA Tour, Herron won four events including the 1996 Honda Classic, 1997 LaCantera Texas Open, 1999 Bay Hill Invitational, and the 2006 Bank of America Colonial. Last year at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Herron knocked in a hole-in-one on the 8th hole.

Ken Tanigawa returns to the Sanford International looking to improve on last year. At last year's event, Tanigawa finished tied for 42nd at +2 overall. The 52-year-old has won two events as a member of the PGA Tour Champions. Those wins occurred at the 2018 PURE Insurance Championship and the 2019 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Tanigawa played in all 27 PGA Tour Champions events last year and finished 15th overall in the Charles Schwab Cup and the money list.

Tickets for the 2020 Sanford International are available now. You can purchase them today through the Sanford International website.