Three People Stabbed During Fight in West Sioux Falls

Three people were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital with stab wounds after an argument escalated on the west side of the city.

When officers arrived near West 12th Street and Melrose Place on Thursday (April 25) at 2:00 AM, they found three people who had been stabbed. All were transported to a hospital and are expected to recover.

The first stabbing victim was initially alone in an argument with the suspect, and as two other people tried to intervene, they both were stabbed as well. The subject then fled the residence and is being sought by police.

"It appears that the subjects involved had some knowledge of each other prior to the assault," said Sioux Falls Police Department Sergeant Martin Hoffman. "The investigation is on-going."

If you have any tips regarding the suspect, contact the police directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire at 367-7007.