Three People Shot Saturday in Sioux Falls

Three people were shot Saturday afternoon in the 100 Block of North Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting that an altercation of some kind broke out between several men shortly before 1:00 PM on Saturday, (June 8) that resulted in three people sustaining gunshot wounds.

Once police arrived on scene they discovered the three victims. Authorities also learned the suspect in the shootings fled the scene of the crime in the passenger seat of a black sedan that was traveling southbound on Cliff Avenue.

As of right now, police are still trying to uncover the identity of the suspect, who was described as being a black male between 40 and 50 years of age, with a medium build, and long dreadlocks.

The Avera McKennan Hospital south of where the incident occurred was forced to go into lockdown mode a short time later for safety precautions in connection with the shootings.

According to KSFY, the temporary lockdown was lifted around 3:20 Saturday afternoon.

Police are believed to be looking for a black 2000 Buick Park Avenue with South Dakota license plate number 1AP416 in association with Saturday's incident. There are reports that an unknown black female was driving the vehicle.

More details on the shootings as they become available.

Source: KSFY TV