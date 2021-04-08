Three people who went to a public place in Sioux Falls with people around to allegedly make a drug deal were undoubtedly surprised when cops showed up.

According to Dakota News Now, three people were arrested at a hotel on West Russell Street early Thursday morning after employees at the hotel became suspicious that there may have been a deal going down.

There were infinity isolated places outside of the city to do the alleged deal with no people around.

25-year-old Corey James Bucklin, 27-year-old Casey Miles German, and 26-year-old Alliah Jane Traversie were all taken into custody after an investigation that found a decent amount of contraband. Just over a quarter pound of marijuana and just under a quarter pound of meth was taken off their hands by police. They were all charged with a slew of drug-related charges including distribution.

There was also a handgun found in the room that had its serial number filed off. Bucklin was also charged in relation to that. Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number is a class 6 felony in South Dakota.

Bucklin also tried to flee the police. He didn't make it, just like no one ever does.

