Three People Hospitalized After Early Morning Sioux Falls Crash

Sioux Falls police say three people ended up in the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning car crash.

According to Sioux Falls Police spokesman Sam Clemens, witnesses told police the Honda Accord was traveling at around 70 miles per hour when it crashed. Police are investigating to confirm the speed.

Dakota News Now reports the Honda crashed into two parked vehicles near the area of 5th Street and Marion Road around 2:30 AM on Tuesday.

Police say extrication measures were used to free the three passengers from the Honda and they were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The occupants are from the Sioux Falls area.

Clemens says alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. Police will continue to investigate.