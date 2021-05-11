Three Of The Best Margaritas In South Dakota Are In Sioux Falls

Even though Cinco De Mayo has passed, that doesn't mean you still can't celebrate! Any time is a good time to enjoy a magnificent margarita!

Whether you're going to a bar or Mexican restaurant in Sioux Falls or anywhere in the Sioux Empire, it’s always a fun night when margaritas are part of the mix. There are many great local restaurant options to choose from to enjoy margaritas. The only question is where do you go? Well, you're in luck! There's a brand new list that identifies the best spots to get a margarita in South Dakota!

Best Things South Dakota just released their new list of the "10 Best Places for Margaritas in South Dakota!" The good news is you don't have to travel far for some of these restaurants. In fact, three of the best margarita venues are right here in Sioux Falls!

These Sioux Falls restaurants are some of our local favorites. However, the top place in South Dakota for the best margarita is located out west! The top ten margarita stops from Best Things South Dakota are:

Que Pasa Mexican Restaurant in Rapid City Chevys Fresh Mex in Sioux Falls Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant in Spearfish Jacky’s Restaurant in Sioux Falls Ixtapa in Rapid City Begging Burro Bistro in Custer El Tapatio in Yankton Mazatlan in Aberdeen Senor Max’s in Watertown Azteca in Sioux Falls

I always seem to make confessions during these posts. Well here's another one... I'm really not the biggest fan of margaritas. However, the margaritas from Chevys Fresh Mex are pretty great. I don't taste the tequila that much which is a good thing for me since I really do not enjoy the taste of tequila!

Make every day a Cinco De Mayo celebration at one of these local establishments!