Three New COVID Deaths & 293 New Cases

The state's Department of Health has reported 293 new coronavirus cases as of today, Saturday, September 5 according to Dakota News Now.

There were also three new deaths that have also bee reported that were caused due to COVID complications; making the new death toll for South Dakota at 173.

Active cases across the state are now at 3,057.

Although, hospitalizations for coronavirus patients are down by three from Friday.

In total, 1,068 South Dakota residents have been hospitalized due to the virus.

"The state also reported an increase in recoveries. In total 11,659 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19."

Source: Dakota News Now