Three More Sioux Falls City Parks Reopened on Friday

The list of Sioux Falls city parks that are still closed as a result of all the flooding that has transpired here in the Sioux Empire continues to get smaller.

KSFY TV is reporting the city of Sioux Falls reopened another three parks on Friday, (April 5) after water levels continue to recede, and cleanup efforts conclude.

Joining the ever-growing list of parks that are once again open for public use are; Pasley Park, Fawick Park, and Lien Park.

KSFY also reports that Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation crews continue to clean up the bike trail system and impacted parks affected by the flooding on the Big Sioux River.

According to KSFY, segments of the bike trail will reopen just as soon as river levels recede enough to allow crews to safely complete cleanup efforts to the trail system and surrounding areas.

Here is a list of the parks and portions of the Sioux Falls bike trail system that are still closed as of April 7, due to debris and floodwaters:

• Legacy Park

• Yankton Trail Park

• Tomar Park

• Spencer Park

• Lower Tuthill Park

• Rotary Park

• Riverdale Park

• Cherry Rock Park

• River Boulevard Greenway

• Nelson Greenway

• Downtown River Greenway

• Norlin Greenway

• Beadle Greenway

The city has also put together a website that can help keep residents informed and updated on the status of park and bike trail reopenings.

Source: KSFY TV