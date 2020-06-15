Three More Big Names Added to 2020 Sanford International Field

Three more big-name golfers will be returning to Sioux Falls for the 2020 Sanford International

Returning to Sioux Falls for the event will be Bernhard Langer, Jesper Parnevik, and Darren Clarke.

Langer returns to the Sanford International after finishing tied for 42nd in last year's event. The two-time Masters champion (1985, 1993) turned pro in 1972 and has been with the PGA Tour since 1985. He turned to the PGA Tour Champions in 2007 and has managed to win at least one event on the tour each season since then. Langer is off to a fast start in 2020 with a win at the Cologuard Classic back in March and a top-ten finish in four of the first five events played.

Joining Langer in Sioux Falls will be Jesper Parnevik. Parnevik tied for 25th last year at the Sanford International shooting -1 overall. The Swedish golfer won the 1998 Phoenix Open, 1999 Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic, 2000 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, 2000 GTE Byron Nelson Classic, and 2001 Honda Classic as a member of the PGA Tour. Parnevik joined the PGA Tour Champions in 2016 and has one win at the Tour coming at the 2016 Insperity Invitational.

Former Open Champion (2011) Darren Clarke will return to town after finishing tied for 22nd last year. Clarke, 51, joined the PGA Tour in 2003 with his most notable win being The Open Championship. In total, Clarke also has 15 international victories on his resume. Clarke joined the PGA Tour Champions in 2018 but really dove into the tour starting last year. In 2019, Clarke finished four tournaments in the top-ten.

The 2020 Sanford International takes place at Minnehaha Country Club on September 7-13. Tickets are available for all days.