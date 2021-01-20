Three Minnesota Vikings Honored by the Pro Football Writers of America
Each season, the Pro Football Writers of America honor an All-NFL team, All-NFC, All-AFC, and an All-Rookie team. This year, three Minnesota Vikings were given honors.
After a season in which he rushed for 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns, Dalvin Cook was named to the PWFA's All-NFL and All-NFC teams. He is the only member of the Vikings to have made either of those two lists. Joining him on the All-NFL team for running back is Tennessee's, Derrick Henry. Henry rushed for over 2,000 yards this year.
Vikings rookies Justin Jefferson and Cameron Dantzler were named to the PFWA All-Rookie team. Jefferson, 22nd overall draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, set a rookie record for receiving yards in 2020 finishing with 1,400 yards on 88 catches. Third-round pick Dantzler finished his rookie season with 46 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, and two interceptions.
Jefferson was joined by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool on the All-Rookie team. Joining Dantzler at cornerback is Kansas City's L'Jarius Sneed.
2020 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM
Offense
- QB – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
- RB – Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans*
- WR – Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
- TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
- C – Corey Linsley, Green Bay Packers
- G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts#
- T – David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers; Jack Conklin, Cleveland Browns
Defense
- DE – Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns; Trey Hendrickson, New Orleans Saints
- DT – DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts; Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams^
- OLB – Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers*
- MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
- CB – Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
- S – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers*; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs
Special Teams
- PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens#
- P – Jake Bailey, New England Patriots
- KR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears*
- PR – Gunner Olszewski, New England Patriots
- ST – George Odum, Indianapolis Colts
* - repeat selection from 2019
# - consecutive selections from 2018-20
2020 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
Offense
- QB – Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
- RB – James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars; Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
- WR – Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
- TE – Harrison Bryant, Cleveland Browns
- C – Lloyd Cushenberry III, Denver Broncos
- G – Damien Lewis, Seattle Seahawks; Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots
- T – Jedrick Wills, Jr., Cleveland Browns; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defense
- DL – Derrick Brown, Carolina Panthers; Raekwon Davis, Miami Dolphins; Javon Kinlaw, San Francisco 49ers; Chase Young, Washington Football Team
- LB – Kenneth Murray Jr., Los Angeles Chargers; Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens; Isaiah Simmons, Arizona Cardinals
- CB – Cameron Dantzler, Minnesota Vikings; L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs
- S – Jeremy Chinn, Carolina Panthers; Antoine Winfield, Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Special Teams
- PK – Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts
- P – Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs
- KR – Isaiah Rodgers, Indianapolis Colts
- PR – James Proche II, Baltimore Ravens
- ST – Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts
Source: Minnesota Vikings
