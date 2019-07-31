A trio of local players are on the Missouri Valley Football Conference's 2019 all-league first-team defense.

South Dakota has one player on the honor squad.

Senior defensive end Darin Greenfield is not only a two-time all-MVFC honoree, but he's also a two-time All-American. The Sheldon, Iowa native has 141 career tackles with the Coyotes, including 19 sacks. He leads all returning conference players in 2019 in sacks and tackles for loss.

South Dakota State has a pair of players on the all-defensive first team.

Senior linebacker Christian Rozeboom, from Sioux Center, Iowa, is a three-time all-MVFC first-team honoree. In 2018, he led the Jackrabbits in tackles (105) and tackles for loss (10.5).

Senior defensive end Ryan Earith is on the first-team for the first time.

The Papillion, Nebraska had a team-high 5.5 sacks in 2018. He also added nine tackles for loss.

The 2019 regular season opens in late August. SDSU plays at Minnesota, August 29, while USD opens at home with Montana, August 31.