Three Car Crash Close to Brandon Exit on I-90

KSFY TV is reporting that a multiple car accident occurred around 8:15 Tuesday morning. Traffice was stalled for a period of time on I-90 just west of the Brandon exit at mile marker 405.

Credit: Beth Warden KSFY TV

There has not been any confirmation as to what injuries the people involved could have sustained in the accident. A medical helicopter was called in at the scene of the crash at about 8:45 am.

After traffic was backed up in both lanes while the accident was cleared things started moving again on I-90 around 9:00 am. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

