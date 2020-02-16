Three Car Accident Friday Night in Sioux Falls Kills One Man

A 20-year-old man lost his life late Friday night after the vehicle he was driving was part of a three-car accident that happened in central Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now is reporting the accident took place around shorty after 11:30 on Friday night (February 14) near the area of 26th and Minnesota Avenue.

According to the report, the 20-year-old man died at the scene of the crash, while three other victims needed to be taken to Sioux Falls hospitals for treatment to injuries they sustained as a result of the accident.

The crash area was closed for several hours as medical crews and police worked the scene and investigated.

Dakota News Now reports the jaws of life were required to help remove one of the crash victims from their vehicle. All three of the surviving victims received injuries that were considered non life-threatening.

The accident is still under investigation. Sioux Falls Police hope to release more information as to the cause in the coming days.

Source: Dakota News Now